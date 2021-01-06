Pakistanis in limbo in UK due to Covid travel curbs

LONDON: A number of British Pakistanis are in limbo due to the travel ban imposed by the Pakistan government after a new variant of Covid-19 emerged in the UK.

Pakistan followed European countries, India and some Gulf countries to ban flights from the UK and since then travellers have been in a state of confusion, waiting for the restrictions to be lifted or eased.

A majority of the 40 countries which imposed bans on UK flights have since allowed their own nationals to travel. The government of Pakistan, through a Ministry of Aviation notification dated December 21 banned arrivals from the UK. The ban was extended until January 4, but confusion persists.

Pakistan banned dual nationals and Pakistanis living in the UK under settled status or Pakistani passports holding work permits. It only allowed those on visit/business visas to travel to Pakistan from the UK.

A number of Pakistanis have contacted this correspondent complaining that their travel plans have been disrupted. Their concern is that various airlines are charging for rescheduling of flights or offering e-vouchers which can be redeemed only to rebook on the same carrier within the next two years.

There is a common complaint that the people who are allowed to travel to Pakistan—who were in the UK either on a visit or business visa—pose a similar threat of carrying the new variant as any other dual citizen British Pakistani.

Naveed Hussain, who works as a barber in London booked his tickets to Pakistan in August 2020 to visit his family. He was scheduled to fly out on Boxing Day. His plans were disrupted due to the ban. He has since changed his ticket twice and paid the fees each time.

Syed Sajid Naqvi reached Heathrow on Monday with his family members to catch a flight to Islamabad which was cancelled at the last minute. He shared videos of his experience with The News and explained that the cancellation of the flight and the fact that he would have to travel back home to east London on public transport meant his whole family would be exposed to the virus.

Sheikh Iftikhar, a businessman from Gujranwala, came to London in the first week of December and has been unable to travel from here. He said: “I have been trying since 25 December to catch a flight to Islamabad but I was stopped from getting on the plane but I was told that I needed to have a Covid negative test. I got that done and went again on 27th but there was no flight. I have spent nearly £1000 extra just because of the delays and I just can’t wait to be back with my family. It’s a nightmare for me.”