Rashid briefs PM on demands of protesting Hazaras

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: Interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday and gave him an update about his meeting with the Hazara protesters in Quetta, who had been staging a sit-in following the massacre of 11 coal miners of the community on Sunday.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the interior minister had visited Quetta at the directives of the Prime Minister, and met with representatives of the Hazara community regarding the grisly killing of the miners in the remote Machh area of Balochistan.

The political situation in the country also came under discussion during the meeting, the PM Office said. Meanwhile, the Hazara sit-in continued in Quetta for a third straight day. They refused to bury the corpses of the Machh killings until their demands were met. A protest was also staged outside the Quetta Press Club. They called on Prime Minister Khan, the Army Chief and Balochistan Chief Minister to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous crime.