High Commission switches to online consular services

LONDON: Following the announcement of new public health and safety regulations by the United Kingdom government effective January 5, the High Commission for Pakistan in London and its consulates in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester have suspended in-person consular services from Tuesday (today) until further notice.

In a statement, the High Commission has advised the general public to avail online consular services for visas, passports, and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) services until further instructions.

The Mission’s call centre (phone No. 0207-664-9200) would remain operational during office hours to address emergency matters, including transportation of dead bodies to Pakistan.

“Pakistani community is strongly advised to regularly check the High Commission’s website for updates. The High Commission would keep the general public informed about the resumption of the consular services,” it added.