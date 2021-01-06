India slammed for not giving Kashmiris’ bodies to families

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the December 29 extra-judicial killings by the Indian occupation forces of three Kashmiri youths in Srinagar and its refusal to hand over the bodies to their families.

The Foreign Office said the families and neighbours of the slain Kashmiris — Aijaz Maqbool Ganie, Zubair Ahmed Lone and Athar Mushtaq Wani (aged 16 and student of Class 11) – had affirmed that the youths were innocent, who visited Srinagar on the fateful day and became victims of Indian state-terrorism.

“It is doubly inhuman that the bodies of the three martyrs are not handed over to their families for a proper burial, despite repeated appeals by the families,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It said this was a “new form of oppression” that the Indian occupation forces were now resorting to in order to break the will of the Kashmiri people and emphasised that they would never succeed in this attempt.

“The unabated killing spree in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the reprehensible refusal to hand over the bodies should be a matter of grave concern for the people of conscience across the world,” it said.

The Foreign Office stressed that the “morally bankrupt RSS-BJP regime” should not be allowed to act with such impunity. It said Pakistan had consistently emphasised that the gross and systematic violations of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces warranted an investigation by a UN Commission of Inquiry, as recommended by the OHCHR.