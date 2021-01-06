Traders rally for Kashmiris

MARDAN: Markaz-e-Tanzeem-e-Tajiran on Tuesday staged a rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

A large number of traders participated in the rally. Zahir Shah, President of Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ghulam Sarwar Saraf, Waqar Bacha, Walid Mir Kashmiri, Haji Owais, Shah Khalid, Imtiaz, Bakhat Munir, Shah Jahan, Hafiz Naeem, Kishar Khan, Shah Jee, Zaman Mashwani, Bahadur Sher Afridi, Hakeem Khanzada, Abdul Rauf, Wasim Khan and others attended the rally. The protesters were holding banners and chanted slogans in favour of the people of Kashmir.