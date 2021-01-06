One dies, 291 more test positive for Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A patient of Covid-19 died while 291 more tested positive for the coronavirus in the district on Tuesday.

With the new casualty, the number of fatalities from fast-spreading virus reached 63 in the district.

Briefing the media, Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan, District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Dr Yaseen Khan said that a woman aged 80, was infected by the virus and was under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera. However, she expired while struggling for life for the last several days.

The officials said that the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing with passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the viral infection.

They also said that 291 more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus in a single day that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 1,765.

The officials said that active cases of coronavirus were 229 in which several patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at own homes.

They added that more suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of SOPs and flouting of the government guidelines to stem the virus.