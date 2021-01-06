One injured in gas cylinder explosion

PESHAWAR: Another gas explosion in the provincial capital left one person injured on Tuesday as suspension of natural gas supply and increasing use of alternative source of fuel in the shape cylinders during the winter is causing such mishaps.

An official of the Rescue 1122 said a gas explosion in a house in Gulshan Rahman Colony injured Kamran. The official said the wounded person was taken to a hospital. Gas cylinders explosions in Peshawar and rest of the province have left many people injured in the winter so far.