Jirga gets consent to decide boundary dispute

MANSEHRA: A jirga jointly organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan governments to settle the bilateral boundary dispute has received the consent from the inhabitants of the zone for accepting the decision.

“We have met with those settling dispute over the territory between KP and GB and got their consent to accept the decision taken by us to settle the issue amicably once and for all,” Maulana Khan Bahadar, the head of the joint Jirga, told reporters in the Dasu on Tuesday.

Flanked by the spokesman of the Jirga, Shamsur Rehman, he said that 24-strong jirga jointly formed by the secretaries of both the federating units visited the disputed territory and met with residents of Harban Basha (KP) and Thor (GB) and got their consent.

“We are thankful to both sides’ people who cooperated with the jirga and welcomed its members on the disputed territory,” Maulana Khanbahadar said.

He said that jirga asked people of both sides to produce documentary or otherwise evidence of their claims to be the rightful owner of the disputed territory.

“We are going to meet elders of Harban in the Shitial (Upper Kohistan) on January 18 to gather evidence from them in support of their ownership claim,” he said.

The territorial dispute between the people of two federating units emerged in 2014 when tribesmen of Harban and Thor pitched in fighting over 8km disputed territory along the strategically important Karakoram Highway. Three people were killed and nine others injured.

And since then the federal government has been directly controlling the territory through the deployment of Rangers.