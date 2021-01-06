Efforts launched to ensure implementation of SOPs

ABBOTTABAD: The district administration here on Tuesday launched efforts to ensure implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of Covid-19 following directives from the provincial government.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah said all government departments were playing their role to ensure implementation of SOPs of the coronavirus.

He said the assistant commissioners and the Tehsil Municipal Administration staff had been tasked to forcibly implement the SOPs at shopping centres and public transport.

The official said the officials from the district administration took action against the violators to ensure implementation of SOPs.

He added that fines were also imposed by the district administration on transporters for violating SOPs.

The official said that SOPs were inspected in 35 seminaries and mosques. About 298 shopping malls were checked, 04 shops were sealed and fines were imposed for violation of SOPs.

He said that 21 restaurants and 118 different public places were inspected.

The deputy commissioner asked the people to join hands with the district administration to help curb the spread of the coronavirus and save lives.