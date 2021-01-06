10 candidates eligible for Nowshera by-poll

NOWSHERA: Following the scrutiny of nomination papers, all the 10 candidates were declared eligible to contest the by-poll on PK-63 constituency, Nowshera, to be held on February 19.

District Election Commissioner Inayatur Rahman said that a total of 10 candidates, including Mian Umar Kakakhel, Ishaq Khattak and Ismail Khattak of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Ikhtiar Wali and Abdul Haq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Mian Wajahatullah and Mian Samiullah of Awami National Party, Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Safdar Shabab of Pakistan People’s Party and Sanaullah Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan had submitted nomination papers for the by-election on PK-63. He said that nomination papers of all the aspiring candidates were declared correct hence they could contest the by-poll on PK-63.

The official added that the candidates can withdraw nomination papers from today while the final list of contestants would be issued on January 20. The candidates, he said, would be awarded election symbols on January 21. The complaints should file complaints by January 11 while decisions on these complaints would be delivered on January 18. There are a total of 1,41,000,934 voters in the PK-63 constituency.