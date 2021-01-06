Ex-employee steals digger, smashes 50 vans in Spain

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Madrid: A disgruntled former employee went on a New Year’s Eve rampage at a Mercedes plant in Spain, smashing up some 50 new people carriers with a stolen digger, police said Tuesday.
The 38-year-old suspect stole an earthmover, then drove 21 kilometres (13 miles) to the Mercedes plant in Vitoria in the northern Basque Country where he smashed through the entrance, police said.