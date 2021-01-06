China jails 17 for smuggling pangolin scales worth $28 million

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: A Chinese court jailed 17 people on Tuesday for smuggling pangolin scales worth $28 million.
The gang were convicted of importing 23 tonnes of scales from pangolins -- the world’s most trafficked mammal -- worth 180 million yuan ($28 million) from Nigeria between 2018 and 2019, the Intermediate People’s Court in the eastern city of Wenzhou said.