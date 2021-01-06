Greek Church defiant over call for Epiphany Covid lockdown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Athens: Greek bishops’ determination to keep churches open for Wednesday’s Epiphany holiday in the face of a coronavirus lockdown have stepped up a confrontation with the government over health restrictions.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday urged the country’s Orthodox church to "assume its responsibilities" by closing places of worship.