Wed Jan 06, 2021
AFP
January 6, 2021

Ex-employee steals digger, smashes 50 vans in Spain

AFP
January 6, 2021

Madrid: A disgruntled former employee went on a New Year’s Eve rampage at a Mercedes plant in Spain, smashing up some 50 new people carriers with a stolen digger, police said Tuesday.

The 38-year-old suspect stole an earthmover, then drove 21 kilometres (13 miles) to the Mercedes plant in Vitoria in the northern Basque Country where he smashed through the entrance, police said.

