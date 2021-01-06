20 wedding guests killed in Mali

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bamako: France said on Tuesday it had killed dozens of jihadists in a weekend air strike in central Mali, while several villagers and a local group said up to 20 wedding guests were killed by a helicopter.
Social media has been buzzing with rumours since Sunday about events in Bounti, and villagers there told AFP that a wedding party was attacked by an unidentified helicopter.