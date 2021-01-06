Punjab Open Inter-Division Sports

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on Tuesday announced that 1st Punjab Open Inter-Division Quaid-e-Azam Sports Championship would be organised at Nishtar Park Sports Complex from Wednesday (today) to Friday.

Taimoor said the games of athletics, archery, badminton, cycling and tennis would be organised in the three-day event. “Overall 576 male and female players and officials from all nine divisions (64 players and officials from each division) will participate in the games,” he added.

Taimoor further said that 18 male and female athletics would exhibit their skills in the events of 100m, 200m, 400m, shot put, long jump, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay competitions.