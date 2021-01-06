SA complete series sweep as ‘bubble life’ proves no party

JOHANNESBURG: Rival captains Quinton de Kock and Dimuth Karunaratne highlighted the difficulties of “bubble life” after South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets on the third day of the second and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The win completed a 2-0 series clean sweep for South Africa.

De Kock hailed South Africa’s first series win in almost two years and praised a young bowling line-up who kept Sri Lanka under pressure for most of the two matches.

But he told SuperSport television he had “mixed feelings” about South Africa’s next assignment, a tour of Pakistan later this month. “I’m keen to play some cricket but bubble life at times can be a bit frustrating,” he said.

Both teams stayed at a country club for the duration of the series in a bio-secure environment to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“It’s really hard to stay in a bubble for a long time,” said Karunaratne, who completed a tenth Test century on Tuesday morning before his dismissal for 103 started a collapse in which the last six wickets fell for 35 runs.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 211 and South Africa knocked off the 67 runs they needed in 13.2 overs without losing a wicket.

While the South Africans will have a short time at home before leaving for Pakistan to start a two-Test series in Karachi on January 26, there will be no break for the Sri Lankans.

Score Board

Sri Lanka won toss

Sri Lanka 1st Innings 157 all out

South Africa 1st Innings 302 all out

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings (overnight 150-4)

*D. Karunaratne c Mulder b Nortje 103

K. Perera b Ngidi 1

L. Thirimanne c De Kock b Ngidi 31

K. Mendis c De Kock b Ngidi 0

M. Bhanuka c Maharaj b Nortje 1

N. Dickwella c Bavuma b Ngidi 36

D. Shanaka c Sipamla b Mulder 8

W. Hasaranga b Sipamla 16

D. Chameera c De Kock b Sipamla 0

V. Fernando not out 1

A. Fernando b Sipamla 0

Extras (b9, lb2, nb2, w1) 14

Total (all out, 56.5 overs) 211

Fall: 1-1 (Perera), 2-86 (Thirimanne), 3-92 (Mendis), 4-109 (Bhanuka), 5-176 (Karunaratne), 6-181 (Dickwella), 7-190 (Shanaka), 8-209 (Hasaranga), 9-210 (Chameera)

Bowling: Ngidi 15-5-44-4, Nortje 19-2-64-2 (1w), Mulder 13-3-52-1, Sipamla 9.5-1-40-3 (1nb)

South Africa 2nd Innings

A. Markram not out 36

D. Elgar not out 31

Extras 0

Total (0 wickets, 13.2 overs) 67

Bowling: V Fernando 4-0-23-0, A. Fernando 4-1-20-0, Hasaranga 2.2-0-16-0, Shanaka 3-1-8-0

Result: South Africa won by 10 wickets

Man of the Match: D Elgar (South Africa)

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA). TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)