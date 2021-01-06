close
Wed Jan 06, 2021
PAF sailors clean sweep National Sailing Championship

KARACHI: PAF sailors clean swept National Sailing Championship by wining all six medals and dominating in optimist class.

After the two final races concluded, Zain of PAF Yacht Club emerged as the champion of the overall optimist sailing competition by winning the most races of the event.

His teammate Ahmed also made a strong comeback, finishing overall second. Zoya from the same club finished third.

