Miller, Rashid, Gayle in PSL 2021 Platinum roster

LAHORE: Chris Gayle has returned to Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he has been named among 25 foreigners in the Platinum roster of the tournament’s sixth edition, scheduled in February and March this year.

The list also includes Rashid Khan, Dale Steyn, Lendl Simmons, Carlos Brathwaite, Evin Lewis, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Colin Ingram, Imran Tahir, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Chris Lynn, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Mustafizur Rehman and Sandeep Lamichhane.

Out of these players, some players will be partially available for the tournament due to their other commitments.

All the franchises will now have an opportunity to trade and retain players before the players’ draft which is likely to take place in the second week of January. Each team can retain up to eight players.

Director Commercial Babar Hamid said: “We are delighted to release a star-studded list of players in the Platinum category even though we are dealing with an unprecedented situation due to Covid-19 and player availabilities are also hampered by a packed FTP calendar.

“The HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 will be another exciting season once again being played in Pakistan. The quality of players on the list is a further testament of the credibility and integrity of the league as it continues to attract the best T20 talent from around the world.

“In the coming days, we will work as hard as ever on successful delivery of the event with all stakeholders as we are determined and focussed on producing another world-class event while raising the bar higher and ensuring the safety and security of all participants,” he said.

Rashid, the ICC T20I Player of the Decade, will be one of the major attractions of the Draft; the Afghanistan leg-spinner has bagged a total of 338 wickets in 244 T20 games.

South African batsman Miller, a veteran of 320 T20 matches, will be one of the most sought after players for the franchises. Miller is yet to feature in the HBL PSL.

West Indian T20 legend Gayle has represented Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars in earlier HBL PSL editions.

Australian Chris Lynn who scored 284 runs at 40.57 (strike-rate 179.74) for Qalandars last season is also part of the Platinum list and could be a possible retention option for the Qalandars ahead of the Draft.