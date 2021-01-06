Probables for SA series to undergo three Covid-19 tests

ISLAMABAD: All the probables for Pakistan team and support staff will have to undergo three Covid-19 tests ahead of training session for the home series against South Africa.

Pakistan Shaheens, who will leave for home today (Wednesday), were briefed by the PCB’s medical advisory committee regarding SOPs for the series against South Africa.

The players as well as support staff will undergo two Covid-19 tests on January 13 and 16 at their residences while the third test will be conducted on January 19 after their arrival at the central station.

The squad members have been instructed to cover their faces with masks during the flight and limit their physical contact after reaching Pakistan.

Director Medical and Sports Sciences Dr Sohail Saleem delivered the lecture to Shaheens and he will also brief the national team about the required protocols at the conclusion of the Christchurch Test.