Kiwis edge Shaheens in final T20

ISLAMABAD: New Zealand A edged out Pakistan Shaheens by 20 runs in the last T20 match that was played in Lincoln Tuesday.

Batting first, New Zealand A managed 181 while Shaheens were bowled out for 161 in the 19th over.

Joe Carter (81 not out) was seen leading the way for the hosts as he smashed nine fours and two sixes in his 52-ball unbeaten knock which turned out to be the mainstay of the hosts’ innings.

Jeet Raval (25) and Jakob Bhula (25) also played well. Mohammad Husnain (2-23) was the pick of bowlers for Shaheens. Danish Aziz (2-24) also bowled well.

Following total collapse of the top-order that left Shaheens struggling at 20-4 in the fifth over, Khushdil Shah (70) and Hussain Talat (44) steadied the ship with a 113 runs stand for the 5th wicket. Khushdil struck one six and 12 fours in his 42-ball exciting knock while Talat was seen smashing three sixes and two fours in his innings. Once the pair departed, the whole team got out for 161 in 18.3 over.

Bhula took 3-9 for New Zealand A with Adithya Ashok (3-24) also bowling well. Simon Keene (2-29) also showed control with the ball.

Shaheens lost three T20 matches while winning the two and a four-dayer against New Zealand A.

Scores in brief: New Zealand A 181-5 in 20 overs (Joe Carter 81 not out. Jeet Raval 25, Jakob Bhula 25; Mohammad Husnain 2-23, Danish Aziz 2-24). Shaheens 161 all out in 18.3 overs (Khushdil Shah 70, Hussain Talat 44, Usman Qadir 11; Jakob Bhula 3-9, Adithya Ashok 3-24, Simon Keene 2-29).