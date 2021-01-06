Naseem admits bowling mistakes helped NZ post big total

ISLAMABAD: Teenage pacer Naseem Shah Monday admitted his failure to contribute to the team’s performance in New Zealand, saying that the wicket in Christchurch offered enough assistance and support to the seam and swing bowling.

In Tuesday’s media talk, Naseem said he had missed a big opportunity to take wickets on a pitch that was helping the pacers especially.

“I have to admit that I made several mistakes and was unable to extract the help offered by the wicket. However, I have learnt from my mistakes. I don’t think I have justified myself as a bowler. I could have bowled much better on such a surface,” he said.

The teenager has reduced his speed upto almost 10km/h since he made his Test debut two years back. He had bowled at around 150km/h when he last played against Bangladesh at Pindi Stadium. However, in New Zealand he was seen bowling at less than 140km/h.

“With New Zealand having world-class batsmen, you stand no chance against them, unless and until you bowl to a teasing line and length consistently. Unfortunately, I had been lacking consistency that turned out to be the reason behind my failure.”

He also rued dropped catches and bowling no-balls.

“Several dropped catches and no-balls pegged us back. In an effort to increase our pace, we overstepped and had to pay the price,” Naseem said.

The youngster, however, vowed not to repeat these mistakes in the upcoming matches.

Meanwhile, debutant Zafar Gohar said that dropped catches have always been part of Test cricket.

“As a cricketer, sometimes you drop easy catches but this is part of the game. I hope our batsmen will go on to play big knocks in the second innings. Yet I believe the turning point of the match came when Henry Nicholls survived a no-ball.”