Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa share trophy after thrilling final ends in tie

KARACHI: Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were the joint winners of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) after their final ended in a tie owing mainly to a blazing unbeaten 106 by Hasan Ali here at National Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing 356, Central Punjab had levelled the scores with their last pair at the crease before KP off-spinner Sajid Khan had Waqas Maqsood (4) caught by Kamran Ghulam at mid-on. Both sides shared the trophy as they were also tied on points (6 points each) after the completion of their first innings.

Skipper Hasan hammered seven sixes and ten fours in his 61-ball century — the first of his first-class career. He reached his fifty off 27 balls and his hundred came off 58 deliveries.

At one stage, Central Punjab were 249-8 and it seemed that KP would seal the victory by a huge margin but Hasan’s innings turned the tables. He started his onslaught by plundering 24 runs in an over bowled by Sajid, the season’s highest wicket-taker, smacking him for three fours and two sixes.

Hasan, who was caught off a no-ball from Arshad Iqbal when on 38, never looked back, punishing almost every bowler. Hasan added 70 runs for the ninth wicket with Ahmad Safi Abdullah, who was caught by fast bowler Sameen Gul off his own bowling after hitting precious 23-ball 35, smashing five fours and one six.

Waqas Maqsood (4) then assisted Hasan well as both added another 36 runs for the final wicket.

Earlier, Central Punjab resumed their second innings at the overnight score of 140-2. Fast bowler Arshad Iqbal provided early breakthrough to KP when he trapped Mohammad Saad (27) lbw in the first over of the final day. Saad failed to add to his overnight score. He faced 66 balls and hit two fours during his 52-run third wicket stand with Usman Salahuddin.

Sajid then had in-form Hafiz Saad Nasim (5) stumped by Rehan Afridi as the right-hander came down the wicket and missed the ball. Soon afterwards, tall pacer Irfanullah Shah got the prized scalp of well-set Usman Salahuddin (67) who edged the right-armer to keeper Rehan. Usman, who was batting on 51 at close of the fourth day, smashed four fours in his patient 202-ball knock. Central Punjab were 179-5 at that stage.

Sajid held Qasim Akram (30) off his own bowling off the last ball to leave Central Punjab gasping at 202-6 at lunch. Qasim struck five fours from 70 balls. Off the first ball after lunch Irfanullah Shah got rid of wicketkeeper batsman Ali Shan (11) before Arshad removed Bilawal Iqbal (7) to leave Central Punjab reeling at 249-8.

Sajid was the pick of the bowlers with 4-86 in 26.3 overs, for match figures of 5-143.

Arshad claimed 3-100, for 4-153 match tally. Irfan picked 2-48, for an impressive 6-121 match-haul.

KP had scored 300 and 312. Central Punjab had declared their first innings at 257-9.

The teams received Rs7.5 million each.

“Faith and unity were behind our achievement,” Central Punjab skipper Hasan said. “Although there is some disappointment over not completing the victory, overall credit goes to all boys who played good cricket,” said Hasan, whose team showed late resurgence by making it to the final after winning four of their last five matches in the ten-match league phase.

“When I was going to bat today I told my coach the way I bat if I stay for an hour then see what happens. I also had in mind Ben Stokes’ innings,” Hasan said.

“We decided to declare the first innings as we wanted to leave the game open after both sides had collected six points each,” said Hasan, who is now well-set for a return to national duty after missing it for quite some time due to injuries.

KP skipper Khalid Usman said it was disappointing for him not to have won the game. “A missed stumping chance and a catch on no ball were unfortunate but it’s part of cricket,” Khalid said. “I had been made skipper after three matches and the team supported me well with some stunning performances from a few boys,” said Khalid, a left-arm spinner.

Hasan was declared man of the match as well as player of the event. He got 43 wickets, the highest among fast bowlers, besides scoring 273 runs which included one century and two fifties.

Kamran Ghulam of KP got the best batsman award for scoring 1249 runs, the highest ever from a batsman in a first-class season in the entire history of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Rehan Afridi of KP was adjudged the best stumper of the event with 35 dismissals (26 catches, 9 stumping).

Sajid of KP emerged as the best bowler with 67 scalps.

A sum of Rs500,000 each was handed over to these best performers.

Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz supervised the match while Ali Naqvi was the match referee. Shozab Raza was the reserve umpire and Ahsan Raza the third umpire.