COVID claims 36 more lives

LAHORE : As many as 36 patients died of COVID-19 and another 679 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Tuesday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 4,160 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 141,393 in the province. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 16,203 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,519,516 in the province.