Action taken against 18 teahouses, cafes

LAHORE : In a major operation against the violators of Corona SOPs, the district administration took action against 18 teahouses and cafes in posh locality of Johar Town here on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out late at night by Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rashid on the direction of DC Lahore Mudasar Riaz.

During inspection 18 cafes and teahouses were found violating Corona SOPs and FIRs were registered against these cafes and teahouses. The cafes and teahouses booked by district administration included Tea Rock, Tea Studio, Restaurant Pak Arab, Restaurant Bagichan, Restaurant Gossip, Restaurant Coffee Shop, Restaurant Tea House, Restaurant Tea House and Restaurant Baba House and others.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 12 shops and stores and four hotels and restaurants besides imposing a fine of Rs 15,000 on overcharging and Rs 10,000 on violation of Corona SOPs. Assistant Commissioner City Faisan Ahmed sealed 11 shops and stores, a restaurant and a marriage hall and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000.

The sealed shops included Ali Grocery Store, Stylish Beauty Salon, BM Vegetable Shop, Amjad Cloth House, Arousa Taylor, Lucky Garments Shop, Abdul Tobacco Shop, Hafiz Sweets Bakery, Madina Hardware, Ahmed Electric Store, Shahid Sanitary & Electric Store in Tehsil Cantt. Chicken Shop, Lahore Bakery, Gaia Restaurant, Second Cup and Moka.