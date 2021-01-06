600,000 kids to be provided eye check-up facility: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE : Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid started an initiative for eye check-up of over 600,000 children in Punjab’s three districts here on Tuesday. The minister signed an agreement with Fred Hollows Foundation Australia and School Education Department at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

This agreement shall be very important in preventing eye diseases among children. As per the agreement, over 600,000 children of Dera Ghazi Khan, Mianwali and Khushab districts shall be provided eye check-up facility. According to the agreement, training of over 6,600 doctors, teachers, health nutrition supervisors and health professionals shall be conducted. Trained staff shall be helpful in screening activity, the minister said. Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “As per the agreement, binoculars shall be distributed among 10,000 children and elders. This is pilot project and after its success it shall be scaled up to entire Punjab. Arrangements for treatment of 3,120 patients at the DHQ Hospitals shall be provided. The Fred Hollows Foundation has been working with Punjab government since 1998 to save children from blindness.”