Wed Jan 06, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2021

Man arrested for killing boy

Lahore

LAHORE : CIA Civil Lines police arrested a man for killing a boy who had seen him with his mother in a questionable condition. This was disclosed by DIG Investigation Lahore while addressing a press conference at his office on Tuesday. He said that the accused Khalid Mahmood had bricked to death the victim Rehan.

