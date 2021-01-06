Man arrested for killing boy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : CIA Civil Lines police arrested a man for killing a boy who had seen him with his mother in a questionable condition. This was disclosed by DIG Investigation Lahore while addressing a press conference at his office on Tuesday. He said that the accused Khalid Mahmood had bricked to death the victim Rehan.