Steps being taken to improve waste collection: LWMC CEO

LAHORE : Following the day-long intermediate to moderate rain, uncollected solid waste chocked sewerage and drainage system of the City, causing inconvenience for the citizens here on Tuesday.

The rain which started early Tuesday continued till Tuesday night. The highest rainfall of 19.4 mm was recorded in the airport area while 14 mm in Gulshan Ravi, 10 mm in Iqbal Town, 9 mm in Mughalpura, 5 mm in Lakshmi Chowk, 3.5 mm in walled city and lowest rainfall up to 3 mm in Johar Town, Chowk Nakhuda and Upper Mall was recorded. Wasa’s field staff remained active in the field during the rain, said Wasa MD Syed Zahid Aziz.

The rain which increased chill in the air also enhanced the dirty look of the City as uncollected solid waste kept floating in stagnant rainwater and chocked drainage and sewer system. Met officials said a strong westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts of the country till 24 hours. Moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are reaching northeastern parts of the country.

They predicted rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) in Gilgit-Baltistan, northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and its adjoining areas. Dense fog is likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Gujrat 80, Hafizabad 61, Mandi Bahauddin 58, Faisalabad, Jhelum 56, Mangla 51, Murree 36, Gujranwala 27, Sahiwal 24, Sialkot (City 19, A/P 18), Islamabad (Golra 14, Bokra, Saidpur 12, Z/P 11, A/P 07), Okara 19, Bahawalnagar 14, Chakwal 13, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Chaklala 09), Kasur 08, Narowal 07, T.T Singh 06, Jhang 02, Joharabad 01, Kotli 65, Garhi Dupatta 49, Muzaffarabad (AP 38, city 35), Rawalakot 32, Kakul 26, Balakot 21, Malam Jabba 15, Saidu Sharif 05, Dir (upper 03), Takht Bai 02 and Bannu 01, Astore 10, Gupis 04, Skardu and Chillas 02 while snowfall (inches) was recorded at Malam Jabba (05), Murree (02), Astore, Kalam and Skardu (Trace). Tuesday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Gupis where mercury dropped down to -11°C while in Lahore it was 9.7°C and maximum was 17.3°C. LWMC CEO held a press conference in his office and briefed the media about the steps being taken by the new management to improve the waste collection. Commissioner Lahore who was also present in the press conference instructed the LWMC management to start a special cleanliness operation replicating Eidul Azha operation.