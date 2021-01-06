Two killed in road accidents

A man died after being hit by a vehicle while he was crossing a road near the Northern Bypass. The body 40-year-old Barkat Ali, son of Ghulam, was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

Separately, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding dumper on the National Highway. The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraudate Medical Centre and later shifted to a morgue for identification.