Ring leader of robbersâ€™ gang remanded in police custody

A judicial magistrate on Tuesday remanded in police custody a suspected robber standing a trial over charges of snatching a weapon from a policeman.

Bin Qasim Town SHO Owais Warsi told the court that Ajmal along with three others, Saeedul Islam, Akmal and Mehmood, was arrested during patrolling within his police stationâ€™s remits on January 4.

He added that Ajmal was in the custody of the investigation unit on physical remand, while the three others had been sent to jail on judicial remand.

The SHO said that the suspects were involved in over 50 cases of robberies, including bank heists, in various parts of the city. He said police had found four pistols, two snatched motorcycles and 10 snatched cell phones on them.

During the initial interrogations, it transpired that Ajmal had snatched the official weapon from ASI Tajammul Hussain of the traffic police within the limits of the Zaman Town Police Station.

SHO Warsi said Saeedul Islam had been the ring leader of the gang for past five to six years, and he had been arrested in the past too for his involvement in around half a dozen cases of bank robberies.

He said the suspects had admitted to committing various crimes in parts of the city, including Ibrahim Hyderi, Taimuria, Saddar, Korangi, Landhi, Bin Qasim and Shah Latif Town.