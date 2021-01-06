Senate chairman briefed on proposed varsity in Balochistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday briefed Chairman of the Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on the progress made in establishment of the 'Umer Khan Sanjrani Minerals & Natural Resources University' in Nok Kundi, Chaghi area of Balochistan province.
HEC Executive Director Shaista Sohail along with senior officials called on the Senate Chairman and apprised him that PC-II of the university project had already been approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), a news release said.
The HEC officials informed that services of a consultant had been hired after the tendering process for feasibility study of the construction work.