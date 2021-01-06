close
Wed Jan 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2021

Senate chairman briefed on proposed varsity in Balochistan

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2021

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday briefed Chairman of the Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on the progress made in establishment of the 'Umer Khan Sanjrani Minerals & Natural Resources University' in Nok Kundi, Chaghi area of Balochistan province.

HEC Executive Director Shaista Sohail along with senior officials called on the Senate Chairman and apprised him that PC-II of the university project had already been approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), a news release said.

The HEC officials informed that services of a consultant had been hired after the tendering process for feasibility study of the construction work.

Latest News

More From Islamabad