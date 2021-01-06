Sewerage treatment plant restored

Islamabad : Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Aamer Ali Ahmed on Tuesday visited the Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) at Sector I-9, which has been made functional after a gap of four years.

The CDA chairman directed the officials concerned that the treated sewerage water should be used by the environment wing for watering plants and trees.

The STP was made functional by the CDA in a matter of two months. It was closed for the last four years owing to inefficacy and negligence on part of the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI). The Chairman was informed that water treatment capacity was being increased from two Million Gallons per Day (MGD) of water to nearly seven MGD.

The capacity would be increased to 12 MGD in matter of three months. Similarly, a huge tank having capacity to store 20,000 MGD would also constructed at STP while some main sewerage lines have also been repaired in the last two months.