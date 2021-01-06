Entry of pet dogs to hiking tracks banned

Islamabad : The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has banned entry of pet dogs to hiking trails to protect natural habitats of native animal and bird species.

According to the details, the staff members of IWMB were seen requesting the trekkers to cooperate with them and avoid taking pet dogs with them while coming for a walk on trails.

When this correspondent asked the relevant officials about the logic behind this decision, they revealed that it is a common practice all over the world, those pet dogs are not allowed in national parks.

Giving arguments in favour of this decision they maintained that the sights, sounds, and smells of dogs and other domestic pets cause native animals great stress, even causing them to leave their homes.

“A lot of dogs are not good hikers; their paws become lacerated and since they sweat through their feet, it is easy for them to overheat. To keep our national park as a great place for native animals it is necessary to keep pet dogs away as they will be considered invaders into their natural habitats,” they said.