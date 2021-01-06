CJ asked to take suo moto notice of Usama’s killing

Islamabad : Nadeem Younas Satti, father of 21-year-old student, Usama Nadeem Satti, has demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of the killing of his son by the Islamabad Police.

Addressing a press conference along with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Tuesday, Nadeem Satti said that he and his family members would not succumb to any pressure and would not rest till culprits are punished.

He appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to order an inquiry into the incident by a judicial commission at the level of Supreme Court or High Court. “The police should have no role in the inquiry process,” he demanded.

He also demanded suspension of the Inspector General and SSP of the Islamabad Police.

Members of the JAC including Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry, Ajmal Baloch, Muhammad Sufyan Abbasi, Shafqaat Abbasi Advocate, Ghulam Murtaza Satti, Asif Shafique Satti and others were also present on the occasion.

The JAC announced to stage protest demonstrations in front of the National Press Club and other parts of Islamabad on January 8.