Financial obligations

Our poor and economically weak country paid $28.7 million to a US firm which was hired in 2000 by the then federal government to investigate the offshore property of Nawaz Sharif.

This country has suffered because of the obsession of the country’s leaders to punish their political adversaries. In the process, these leaders completely ignore the fact that their decisions may have the worst effects on the country. There is a procedure laid down in the constitution to proceed against public office holders. An elected PM must not allow his mind to be obsessed with political adversaries. The authorities should take action against public officeholders accused of corruption in accordance with the existing laws and the constitution.

Malik TariqAli

Lahore