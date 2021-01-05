Trump to sign Malala Scholarship Act

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is expected to sign the Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Act into law after the US Congress passed the proposal on Sunday. The act will expand the number of scholarships available to Pakistani women to receive higher education under a merit and needs-based programme.

The bill has already been passed by the US Senate by a voice vote on the very first day of this year. It was first introduced in the House of Representatives in September 2019.

The bill requires the US Agency for International Development to award at least fifty per cent of scholarships under the Merit and Needs-based Scholarship Program to Pakistani women for each of the calendar years from 2020 to 2022.