Sindh Abadgar Board demands banning wheat imports

SUKKUR: The Sindh Abadgar Board on Monday demanded a ban on wheat imports after January in the interest of local farmers. A meeting of the Sindh Abadgar board was held on Monday in Hyderabad with Syed Muhammed Nawaz Shah in chair. The Abadgars said the federal and provincial governments, instead of promoting local products, are focusing upon importing foreign products to the detriment of local farmers and larger economy. They said the government’s policies on cotton, onion and tomato are similarly lopsided, forcing the local farmers to move below economic threshold level. They demanded the federal and Sindh governments to adopt policies to help agriculture that provides employment to over 40 per cent population and being the backbone of economy remains economically viable. The meeting recommended exporting fruit and vegetables to Afghanistan and Iran besides other countries.

Demanding medium to long-term strategies, they suggested making available state-of-the-art storages, processing and smart infrastructure to enable the agricultural economy to sustain.