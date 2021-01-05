APC destroyed, two policemen injured in Kashmore encounter

SUKKUR: Two policemen were injured while their armoured personnel carrier was destoyed in an attack by dacoits firing rockets and anti aircraft weapons in Kashmore’s tehsil of Kandhkot on Monday. The incident once again brought into focus the substandard armoured personnel carriers used by the police that have turned into virtual coffins instead of providing assured protection.

The Kandhkot Police had launched an operation against the dacoits by conducting raids at their hideouts in Jeand Jaghirani village deep in the riverine area of Kandhkot, Kashmore. But the intense firing from dacoits using rockets and anti-aircraft guns pulverized the armoured personnel carrier, injuring policemen Yasin Choulyani and Nazeer Ahmed Bhanghar. The strong attack repulsed the police movement, who later suspended the operation. Both the injured Choulyani and Bhanghar were shifted to hospital. This is not the first incident of its kind where police APC was destroyed in attack by outlaws. On previous occasions, serious casualties have been reported but for some reason the substandard APCs continue to be deployed against heavily-armed outlaws in Sindh.