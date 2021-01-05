close
Tue Jan 05, 2021
January 5, 2021

LAHORE

National

 
January 5, 2021

LAHORE: Met officials said that a strong westerly wave is present over upper parts and likely to persist in upper parts of the country till (today) Tuesday. Moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are reaching northeastern parts of the country.

They predicted that rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, upper KP, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in north-eastern Punjab, Pothohar region and Kashmir.

