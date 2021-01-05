Commission on missing persons disposes of 4,798 cases

ISLAMABAD: The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (ColoED has disposed of 4,798 cases up to December 31, 2020 as per monthly progress report of December 2020 released by the commission secretary on cases of alleged enforced disappearances. A total 6,854 cases were received by the ColoED up to November 2020. During December 2020, 67 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached 6,921.

The commission disposed of 16 cases in December 2020 and thus total disposal of cases by December 31, 2020 is 4,798, and balance as on December 31, 2020 was 2,123.

The commission will resume its hearings soon after review of COVID-19 policies announced by the federal and provincial governments.