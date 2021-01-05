‘Several died in NAB custody’

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Monday echoed with kudos for the NAB for doing its job well from the treasury, while the opposition lawmakers called for the across the board accountability, as presently they were facing political victimisation.

Taking part in the debate, Senator Salim Mandviwalla, who belongs to the PPP, said that NAB would have to be checked. “You are taking people to a level, where they are left with no other option but to commit suicide”.

He urged that human rights issues, relating to NAB should be referred to the House Standing Committee on Human Rights, as people were dying in its custody.

The legislator said that he had written a letter to the NAB to inform the Senate before arresting or summoning any senator. “I have so far received 100 petitions from people, who are in jail or rolling in NAB courts and at the same time, there was abuse by the NAB,” he charged. Senator Mandviwalla said he was told that they (NAB) would also see the chairman of the Senate.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said that he would talk to leader of the House and the deputy chairman on how to improve the national institution. Opposition senators expressed reservations over the process of accountability and questioned the logic behind arresting someone on the basis of charges and then going to the court for remand and media trial of the accused.

Winding up the debate, Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Ministry of Interior Shahzad Akbar said that the process of accountability was not only the experience of Pakistan but also in other countries of the world, such institutions were working there and had similar laws, like Malaysia, India, Kenya, South Africa and Argentine.