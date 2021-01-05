PDM meeting in Bannu: Sports Complex opposed

BANNU: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Department has asked the local administration to stop the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) from arranging upcoming public meeting at Ziad Akram Khan Durrani Sports Complex, Bannu.

A letter sent to the local administration asked the authorities that holding political gatherings and activities should be banned in the sports grounds in the district.

According to regional sports officer, uplift work was going on at the Ziad Akram Khan Durrani Sports Complex, including the construction of tartan track and the venue would get damaged if a large number of people gathered at the venue.

He said that deputy commissioner, Bannu, should stop the PDM from holding its public meeting at the designated venue.

It may be mentioned that the PDM had earlier decided to hold the public meeting and rally at Lakki Gate in Bannu city but later the venue

was changed owing to the imminent participation of people in a large number.

The alliance of 11 opposition parties will now hold its public meeting and rally at Ziad Akram Khan Durrani Sports Complex.

The organizers have already started setting up the stage for the PDM leaders and seating arrangements for the participating political workers and traders.

Member National Assembly Zahid Akram Khan Durrani, who belongs to the host party -- Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – had said that they would hold the PDM public meeting at Ziad Akram Khan Durrani Sports Complex located on the Bannu-Kohat Road.