AJK PM terms peace possible only after Kashmir solution

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister, Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, has said durable and lasting peace between India and Pakistan could not be possible unless the Kashmir issue was resolved in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiris.

In his message on the eve of â€˜Right to Self Determination Dayâ€™ being observed throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, he said the right to self determination is the fundamental objective of Kashmiris and they would continue their struggle till the achievement of this goal. He reaffirmed the resolve of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir to continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in attaining their right to self determination.

The AJK prime minister said the Kashmiris have been struggling for the stability, integrity and completion of Pakistan and this struggle would continue till the objective was achieved. He said the stand of the people on the Kashmir issue was crystal clear and they had been struggling for the achievement of their internationally-recognised right to self determination in accordance with the United Nationsâ€™ relevant resolutions. He said India had denied the rights of Kashmiri people with the use of brute force for over last seven decades and had ignored the resolutions passed by the UN on Kashmir.

He urged upon the United Nations to play its due role to implement the resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and should grant the Kashmiris their fundamental right to self determination.