‘Foolproof security to be provided to foreigners in south Punjab’

MULTAN: SSP Operations Multan Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider Monday said foolproof security would be provided to foreigners working on various development projects in Multan.

Holding a meeting with focal persons of foreigners performing duties on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other projects here on Monday, the SSP Operations said it was responsibility of police to provide protection to foreigners.

He urged focal persons to keep in touch with senior police officers in order to seek security in any situation.

The SSP said a mobile application would be provided to foreigners to generate security alert in case of any emergency like situation.

He directed In-charged Security Shabana Saif to give guidelines to the officials deployed on security of foreigners and further asked her to increase security if needed.

He said it was top priority of the police to protect lives and properties of the masses and there would be no compromise on it.