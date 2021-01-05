Ordinance seeking development of Bundal, Buddo islands expires

ISLAMABAD: The much-hyped presidential ordinance, seeking the development of Bundal and Buddo islands off the coast of Karachi, has expired after its initial 120-day constitutional life lapsed, rendering any further action under the ordinance devoid of legal backing.

The Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA) ordinance, which had been quietly promulgated on August 30, 2020, expired on December 30. The ordinance has not been passed by parliament and the government has not pushed for its approval.

When the ordinance was in operation, the government and a Dutch company signed an agreement to produce energy from the solid waste of Bundal Island and to make seawater potable.

The Sindh government had strongly opposed the ordinance and demanded its withdrawal. However, the federal government set aside its objections and went ahead with implementing the ordinance. After the eruption of the row, the prime minister had deputed the Sindh governor to resolve the issue in consultation with the provincial chief minister. There has been no progress whatsoever in this dialogue.

The Sindh Assembly on October 22 passed a resolution rejecting the presidential ordinance. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah termed the ordinance unconstitutional and against the integrity of Sindh, and said the president cannot act unconstitutionally. The representatives of the federal government didn’t even know the names of the islands, he said.

On the force of the ordinance, PIDA was created to “initiate and maintain a continuous process of reclamation and urban planning and identify immovable properties and projects suitable for the development of schemes within Pakistan’s internal waters and territorial waters (Bundal and Buddo islands).”

The PIDA had been given wide-ranging functions and exemptions: from litigation in any court about the legality of anything done or any action taken by it; PPRA (Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Ordinance 2002) law and rules; and payment of tax on its income, profits and gains.

The authority was mandated to “initiate and maintain a continuous process of reclamation, master planning, urban planning, spatial planning for the specified areas; identify immovable properties and projects suitable for the development of schemes within them; recommend to the federal or relevant provincial government policies laws and actions to be applied to the specified areas to enhance the international competitiveness of industry, tourism and commerce in specified areas; and propose to the government incentives in relation to taxes, customs and excise duties and other fiscal incentives applicable to investors in the specified areas.”

The PIDA ordinance said that the specified areas will vest in the federal government and the PIDA will, for and on behalf of the federal government, possess, control, manage and deal with them under the PIDA ordinance. It will be a body corporate, having perpetual succession and a common seat, with power, subject to the provisions of the ordinance, to acquire and hold property, both movable and immovable and shall sue and be sued in this name.