Punjab govt to provide health cards to 22.2m families

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government would issue health cards to 22.2 million families across the province and the process will be completed within next 12 months.

This was stated by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid who called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here Monday. Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan was also present on the occasion.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid apprised the prime minister regarding issuance of health cards to 22.2 million families across Punjab. She said as per the instructions of the prime minister, process of distribution of health cards worth Rs720,000 each among all families of the province would be completed within next 12 months. By the end of June 2021, 45 percent of Punjab population, including seven districts of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions, would be provided with the health cards, she informed.

She further said that with the distribution of health cards among remaining 55 percent population by December 2021, the target of issuing health cards across Punjab would be achieved.

Dr Yasmeen told the prime minister that health card holders would be able to get the facility of medical treatment from any of the government hospitals or the private panel hospitals across the province.

Imran Khan while appreciating the measures taken by Punjab government regarding health insurance for all said on Monday that the provision of basic health facilities to every citizen was the foremost priority of government.

“Besides improving system in public sector hospitals, the government by providing cheaper land to private hospitals, is ensuring that no poor family remained deprived of treatment due to unavailability of resources,” he added.