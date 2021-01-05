Revelation by Disinfolab EU: Senate body asks govt to move Interpol against Indian chronicles

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Interior on Monday passed a resolution, seeking the government to take up the issue of Indian chronicles duly revealed by Disinfolab EU with Interpol.

The meeting was held led by its Chairman Senator Abdul Rehman Malik here at the Parliament House on Monday and was attended among others by senators Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Dr Shahzad Wasim, Mian M. Ateeq Shaikh, Rana Maqbool, and Sardar Shafique Tareen.

The meeting was also attended by the Federal Minister of Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, special secretary Interior, additional secretary Interior, DIG Islamabad and Motorway Police, and senior officials from other departments.

Rehman Malik welcomed Minister of Interior Sheikh Rashid in the meeting and congratulated him on assuming the charges. Sheikh Rashid thanked Rehman Malik and said that he sought his guidance for being a highly expert in interior affairs. Committee assured him of full support on national issues.

The resolution on issue of Indian chronicles, duly revealed by Disinfolab EU with Interpol as moved by Rehman Malik, was appreciated by all among others. He read the resolutions as “The committee strongly condemns the establishment of fake media houses/NGOs by India to spread incorrect, fake and baseless propaganda against Pakistan and using this disinformation worldwide also being used in FATF to blacklist Pakistan. The Indian moves and plans have been disclosed by EU Disinfolab, an independent watchdog, monitoring the international fake news worldwide.”

He states, “The committee feels that this act of India is a glaring violation of the sovereignty of Pakistan through hybrid, proxy war, international cybercrimes, and violation of UN Charter for using the soil of several countries, including the European Union against Pakistan. The committee demands that the Ministry of Interior and National Central Bureau should immediately move the matter with evidence to the Interpol for necessary legal action against India and report be submitted to the committee in three weeks.”

The committee has strongly condemned the killing of 13 coalminers identified as Hazara in Machh area of Balochistan and expressed heartfelt condolences with families of martyrs and the whole Hazara community. The committee demanded the government to investigate this barbaric act of terrorism and unearth the conspirators involved.

He appealed to both Shia and Sunnis not to fall into the traps of the enemy and stay united as the enemy trying to divide us by such activities.

Senate Standing Committee on Interior condemned and expressed great concerns and grief over the murder of 22 years old young Osama Nadeem Satti by Islamabad Police and expressed heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family.

Police officials informed the committee that the incident was being investigated and that the committee would be briefed soon as the investigation is concluded.

The committee in its meeting considered and discussed in details various legislative bills that included ‘The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Ordinance No. VI) introduced by Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 [Section 376, Act XLV of 1860]” introduced by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, “The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020” introduced by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, “The Islamabad Capital Territory Trust (Amendment) Bill, 2020” introduced by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, “The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020” introduced by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, “The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 [Section 297A, Act XLV of 1860]” introduced by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi and “The Fatal Accidents (Amendment) Bill, 2020” introduced by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi. The Bill moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed were deferred due to his absence.

The Committee expressed annoyance over the absence of the law secretary and directed the law secretary to ensure his presence in the meeting during important legislation.

Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem, while presenting his views on the legislation on rape cases, said that such incidents will continue to happen till the strictest punishments are not introduced. The committee adjourned further discussion till the next meeting after taking opinion from the Ministry of Law on all these draft laws. Senate Standing Committee on Interior, in its meeting, appreciated the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for its inquiry into the oil crisis.

The committee also paid rich tribute to late Senator Kalsoom Parveen and prayed for her eternal peace in heaven and condemned the killing of young Osama Nadeem Satti by Islamabad Police.