Denial of citizenship by India: Wives of Kashmiri freedom fighters warn of march towards LoC

SRINAGAR: Wives of Kashmiri freedom fighters have demanded of the Indian authorities travel documents to visit their homes in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Monday, along with a group of other Kashmiri women, Tayyaba Ijaz said she is working at a private school in Baramula but complained that she neither has the citizenship of Held Kashmir nor she can return to her home in Pakistan. Tayyaba, a banking professional who belongs to Abbottabad is living with her husband and three children in district Pattan, Baramula in Jammu and Kashmir since long.

She was talking to media at a press conference along with a group of wives of other former militants, who cannot travel to Pakistan and neither they have been given citizenship rights in Kashmir despite settling there for decades, BBC reported.

Tayyaba Ijaz and the other Kashmiri women demanded travel documents and warned to conduct a march toward the Line of Control if they were not given documents. Ijaz is among the group of 300 women, who married Kashmiri Mujahideen, who had fled Indian oppression in held Kashmir to settle across the border in Pakistan's Azad Kashmir.