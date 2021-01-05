100kg ice seized in PN-ANF’s joint operation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy (PN), in an intelligence based joint operation with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), seized 100kg of ice in Ibrahim Hyderi area. The recovered narcotics were hidden in a barren area. The drugs, valued at approximately $3.8 million, were to be smuggled to unknown destination through Arabian Sea. The seized drugs were handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force for legal proceedings. The successful execution of joint anti-narcotics operation demonstrates PN strong resolve to counter illegal activities in maritime domain. Pakistan Navy remains fully vigilant to thwart any unlawful act along our coastline and sea.