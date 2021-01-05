UAE sets up corona vaccine centres

DUBAI: More than 80 corona vaccine centers have been set up across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to administer corona vaccine free for all the permanent residents. Reports said the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced the availability of vaccines in the health centers for Emiratis and expats, permanently residing in the United Arab Emirates. According to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the first phase of vaccinations would target the residents 60 years of age and above. Inoculations will also be provided to the people with chronic diseases aged 18 or above and to the frontline workers. The vaccine comprises two doses, which are to be given separately. The gap between the two doses is 21 days. The vaccine is given in the muscle of the upper arm. For the vaccine to be effective, it is necessary to adhere to the appointment of the second dose as per the stipulated time. So far, the United Arab Emirates has started inoculating the public with vaccines developed by Sinopharm unit China National Biotec Group in Abu Dhabi as well as Pfizer and BioNTech’s shot in Dubai, and in both cases it is voluntary.